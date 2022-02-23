Blue Devils will take on East in quarterfinals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th-seeded Brockport Blue Devils pulled off the minor upset, topping 7th-seeded Wilson 61-46 to advance to the quarterfinals in the Class A2 boys basketball bracket.

Brockport came out firing, opening up a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. The Blue Devils would lead 18-9 after the first thanks to eight points by Peter Leicht.

Wilson finally built up some momentum in the second quarter, with DaSiah White netting two three-pointers in the frame as the Wildcats trailed just 29-25 at halftime.

Wilson would cut the lead to 37-35 midway through the third quarter, but the Blue Devils ended the third on an 8-2 run to lead 45-37 heading to the fourth.

Brockport controlled the final quarter to secure the victory. The Blue Devils (7-14) will have their hands full in the quarterfinals as they take on East, the two-time defending sectional champs on Saturday, February 26th.