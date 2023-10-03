The week’s Player of the Week might have inspired Josh Allen’s perfect quarterback rating Sunday with his own perfect performance.

Brighton quarterback Tyler Martinovich had a flawless day to lead the Bruins to a big win on Friday.

He completed all 12 of his passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Martinovich also got it done on the ground, with 11 carries for 56 yards and another score.

The senior put Brighton back above .500 on the year with a 42-16 win. More than enough to be our Player of the Week.