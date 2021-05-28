Brighton’s Evanetski twins shine on the softball diamond for their senior season

'We're the same person, we just don't look alike'

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Ainsley and Cassidy Evanetski were born 15 seconds apart and have been inseparable ever since.

“We have the same friends, same friendships, the same groups,” said Ainsley. “Our GPA is .01 off. We’re the same person, we just don’t look alike.”

The fraternal twins began playing softball when they were seven, and quickly fell in love with the game together.

Their sisterly bond is evident on the baseball diamond, with incredible defensive chemistry to match. Together, the seniors have helped lead Brighton to another successful season.

Cassidy may be the better batter, and Ainsley may be the better pitcher, but the two are a force when they are infielding together.

“Each of us bring something different to the table,” said Cassidy. “We both have strong arms, both of us are quick. We have a strong softball IQ. It’s easy for us to go anywhere on the field and make the out.”

The Evanetskis doubled down on practicing various techniques together during the pandemic. They prepared for travel and school softball early, and their chemistry only improved.

“She knows where I am 24/7, even if I don’t know where I am,” said Cassidy. “It’s easy to make the play and get the out. I think it’s a special bond that we have.”

That bond can also be seen as twin telepathy, which they both believe is 100% real. Cassidy once got hit by a batter while on the mound, and Ainsley came over crying because she knew her sister was hurting. Their awareness of each other is evident on the field too.

“We always use each other when we’re playing and it comes out on the field,” said Ainsley. “If I’m on the mound and something’s not working, Cass will come over and tell me what to do. It’s always great having that voice to help you out.”

Cassidy and Ainsley were adamant about letting college coaches know during the recruiting process that they were a package deal. After graduation, they are both off to St. John Fisher College for another four years of softball together.