Maggie Smith drove in two and Grace Morgan was nearly perfect on the mound after a shaky start as Brighton knocked off Sutherland 6-2 on Winton Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Knights scored both their runs during their first four at-bats of the game and never scored again thanks to Morgan.

Smith cut the lead in half with an RBI double in the bottom the first. The Bruins then scored three two-out runs in the second inning. Emma McQuillen tied the game with an RBI infield single. Brighton took the lead for good on a passed ball. Morgan capped the rally with her second run scoring hit of the game.

Maria Minamier and Morgan each had RBI singles in the third inning. Despite ample traffic on the basepaths, neither team scored from there.

Brighton continued their perfect start to the season with a sixth consecutive win. Sutherland dropped to 4-1.