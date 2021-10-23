Brighton, Sutherland advance to girls soccer semis

Class A1 Quarterfinals: (2) Brighton 4, (7) Gates Chili 1

The Spartans kept things close early on, but the Bruins scored three in the second half to advance to the semifinals of the Class A1 bracket.

Gates Chili struck first as Sam Cipolla worked her way around the keeper and shot it in for a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

In the 25th minute, Brighton’s Izzy Alexandre scored on a rebound to knot things up at 1.

The Bruins pulled away in the second half, scoring first on a rocket from freshman Finn Cregan and then on a goal by her sister Maggie. Pauny Khounpachamsy would score the final goal to make it a 4-1 final. They’ll take on Churchville-Chili in the semifinals who beat Schroeder on penalty kicks.

Class A2 Quarterfinals: (4) Sutherland 2, (5) Wayne 0

While the Knights controlled most of the action, it wasn’t until the second half when they were able to feel good about their win over the Eagles.

In the 10th minute, Tiana Schantz scored for Sutherland, the only goal scored in the first half.

With ten minutes left in the game, Laura Bennett finally gave Sutherland their insurance goal for a 2-0 win. Moran Pochtar had three saves in net for the clean sheet.

Sutherland will take on Athena in the semifinals who topped Eastridge 8-0.