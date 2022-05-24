BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The defending Class A1 champs from Brighton started their title defense strong with a 5-3 victory over Irondequoit in the quarterfinals.

The Bruins picked up one run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead into the top of the fourth.

Irondequoit responded, scoring two runs on bunts and another on a Laney Flynn single to tie the game 3-3.

But the Bruins stormed ahead for good in the bottom half of the inning. Vanessa Ng and Emma McQuillan each had RBI singles to put Brighton in front 5-3.

Isabella Rozzi pitched a complete game in the circle for the Bruins. McQuillan also ended the game with a quality snag in the outfield for the final out. Brighton will travel to take on top-seeded Schroeder in the semifinals on Thursday, May 26th at 7:00 p.m. The defending AA champs, now playing in Class A1, rolled past Arcadia 21-0.