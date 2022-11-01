Brighton had five different players find the back of the net as the Bruins won the Class A field hockey final 5-2 at Fairport High School Tuesday night.

Avery Coke opened the scoring for (5)Brighton, but Helena Rao answered less than a minute later for Thomas to equalize at 1-1.

Inez Van Keken scores with less than three minutes left in the first quarter to put Brighton in front for good. Maya Costanza made it a two goal advantage at halftime with a second quarter tally of her own.

Julia Ross put Brighton fully in charge with a third quarter goal, but another Rao kept (3)Thomas hanging around. A wicked backhand from Helena’s freshman sister Francesca cut the lead to 4-2 after three quarters.

Thomas never really threatened to get closer in the final period and Willa Runge closed the scoring with one more goal for Brighton in the final minute.

It’s the first sectional title for Brighton since 2015. The Bruins are now 10-8 and won sectionals despite finishing the regular season under .500.

Thomas closes its season at 12-7.