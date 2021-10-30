Brighton QB Brennan Clasgens leading the charge behind the Bruins’ historic season

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton football capped off their first undefeated regular season in over 20 years and is now in the Class A1 sectional title game. The Bruins have many talented players, but their quarterback Brennan Clasgens stands out from the pack.

After coming into his senior season without any Division I offers, two weeks ago Stony Brook came calling and offered him a scholarship.

“It’s definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders because now I know I have an opportunity like that to play Division I which is such a blessing,” said Clasgens. “I’m so happy for that.”

The senior quarterback said that he trusted the process in terms of a division one scholarship. His head coach, Steve Lian, told him to put the team first and everything else would fall into place.

“What you’re seeing is not an overnight process I think obviously with the attention that we’re getting because we’re having a good season, his name is out there more than it has been in the past,” said Lian. “But for us, it’s nothing overnight.”

Clasgens hasn’t always been a quarterback. In fact, he recently began playing the position. This past spring, he began training under a fellow Rochester native and former Dartmouth quarterback Jared Gerbino to help him out with the transition.

“I had to go through the entire process where no one in my family or no one that I was talking to had done that before,” said Gerbino, a Rush Henrietta grad and a two-time selection of the All-Ivy League team. “So I think for him it’s been huge, to be able to kind of ask me questions and calm his mom and dad’s nerves down a little bit because they’d get a little anxious. They’d be like ‘is he going to start getting offers or what’s going to happen?'”

Clasgens said that his parents would drive him to camps and combines in hopes of getting him on the college radar.

“They’re the best supporters I could ever ask for,” said Clasgens. “They’ve always supported my dreams and ever since I was a little kid my parents would always tell me, ‘Brennan you can do anything you want. You want to play division one football? We’ll support you.'”

Clasgens and the top-seeded Brighton Bruins defeated Webster Thomas in the Class A1 sectional semifinals Friday night 20-8. They will take on UPrep for the chance to win their first-ever sectional title next weekend in the Class A1 sectional finals.