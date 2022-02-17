BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — After falling short to Pittsford a month ago, Brighton/HFL/ER got revenge in the Class A quarterfinals in a 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Pittsford dominated the first matchup on January 18th with a 7-4 win.

Six minutes into the second period, Brighton’s Trevor Reese found the back of the net to put the Bruins on the board first 1-0. With just over a minute remaining in the second, off a pass from Hayden Meehan scored off an assist from Griffin Mayo to make it a 3-0 game heading into the third period.

Just 38 seconds into the final frame, Reese scored again for his second goal of the day. Pittsford’s Lucas Procious added a goal later in the third to prevent the shutout.

Brighton/HFL/ER advanced to the Class A semifinals where they will take on the top seeded Penfield Patriots on Thursday, February 24th. The two teams met twice this year with Penfield winning both matchups.