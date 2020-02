The No. 10 Brighton/HFL/ER hockey team will live to see another round of sectionals, defeating No. 7 Hilton 4-2 in the sectional pre-quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Peter Burslem scored two goals of the Barons goals, while Jude Cole tallied the go-ahead goal and two assists.

The Barons will face No. 2 Fairport in the sectional quarterfinal at Rochester Ice Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.