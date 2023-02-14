ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of second-period goals gave the Bruins a 2-1 win over Hilton, advancing to the Class A quarterfinals.

After a scoreless first period, Kyle Reese got Brighton/HF-L on the board three minutes into the second period, wrapping around the net and writing it top-shelf for a 1-0 lead. With just over three minutes left in the period, Peter Burslem hooked up Braydn Trybuskiewicz on a 2-on-1 one-timer for a 2-0 lead.

Hilton’s Tanner Smith got the Cadets on the board less than 30 seconds later, as he skated in on a breakaway and went backhand to make it a one-goal game.

However, Brighton/HF-L goalie Ryan Hurwitz kept Hilton off the board the rest of the way, making 16 saves in the win. Shawn Oelheim had an assist on both Bruin goals. Aiden Hill kept the Cadets in the game for much of the night, making 39 saves on 41 shots.

Brighton/HF-L will play Batavia Notre Dame United in the quarterfinals on Thursday, February 16th at 6:00 p.m. at McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena in Batavia. The two teams met near the end of the regular season, with BND United winning 5-3 at home on Saturday, February 4th.