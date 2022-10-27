Every Thursday, we acquaint you with five high school sports items of note. Here’s this week’s Section Five Best.

At number 5, Nahzier Wilson, Monroe. The Red Jacket two-way star had 162 yards on the ground and 3 scores to go along with a pick in Monroe’s win over Pal-Mac.

At number 4, Sierra Bianchi, Hilton girls soccer. The freshman goaltender had 16 saves to help the Cadets shut out Penfield and move onto the Class AA final.

At number 3, Julian Montagliano, Athena boys soccer. The senior had two goals to lead the Trojans in an upset win over previously unbeaten Wayne in the Class A quarterfinals.

At number 2, Carson Joint, HF-L. The senior offensive lineman was forced to play quarterback last week for the first time in his career and had 129 rushing yards and a touchdown in a Cougars win.

And at number one, Avery Coke, Brighton field hockey. Coke put on a big-time performance, scoring 3 goals in the Bruins win Monday night sending Brighton to the semifinals.