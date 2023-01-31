WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a back-and-forth affair, Peter Burslem and Brighton/HF-L had the last laugh as they got a long-awaited victory over Penfield 5-4 in overtime.

Burslem’s re-direct 1:34 into overtime gave the Bruins the game, his second goal of the evening.

The first period was a high-scoring affair. Ethan Muroski and Sean Walsh scored for the Patriots, while Burslem, Trevor Reese, and Nick Gray scored to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead heading into the first intermission.

Defenses tightened up in the second period, as it remained 3-2 until Penfield’s Thomas Obstarcyzk found Mason Maksymiu in front of the net to tie the game up 3-3 heading to the third.

Just over two minutes into the third period, Maksymiu sent a pass through two defenders to Muroski who flicked it top shelf to give Penfield their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

Brighton/HF-L answered with ten minutes to play, as Kyle Reese sent a wrister from the point that found its way into the back of the net to tie the game at 4.

Neither team scored in the final ten minutes, sending the game to overtime.

In OT, Brighton/HF-L’s Brydn Trybuskiewicz fired a slap shot from the point which was redirected in by Burslem for the game-winning goal.

The victory is the first for the Bruins over the Patriots since January 11, 2014. Brighton/HF-L was winless in its last 13 matchups against Penfield, losing twelve and registering a tie in 2016.

Brighton/HF-L (11-6) will try and knock off 14-2 Victor on Friday while Penfield (7-8-1) will take on Portside on Thursday.