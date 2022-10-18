ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton girls tennis season came to an end this Monday with a state qualifier loss to Mendon. But not before the Bruins continued one of the great runs in Section V history.

“To think that a program in any high school in any high school in Rochester can win 8 out of 9 sectional titles,” said Brighton head tennis coach Steve Falter. “You really can’t wrap your mind around it.”

The Bruins clinched their 8th sectional titles in their last nine attempts defeating Victor 6-1 in the Class A1 final. In addition to the team success, sophomore Leyla Tozin, who’s been on varsity since the 7th grade, has yet to lose a individual match in her regular season career.

“I’ve been super proud of that accomplishment and I hope that I can keep it throughout high school for myself,” said Tozin.

Including this season, Tozin has won three straight individual sectional titles. The Bruin sophomore also won a doubles sectional title during her 7th grade year to push the total to four sectional titles in all.

The super sophomore is clearly talented as evidenced by her lengthy resume. Falter said in addition to those athletic gifts, she just has that “it” factor that makes her so unique.

“This is what she does five, six days a week,” said Falter. “What’s important in youth sports these days is she wants it. That’s not Mom pushing, Dad pushing her.”

Falter added that his coaching knew the Bruin sophomore was special when she first tried out as a 7th grader. The Brighton coach stated there isn’t much that he needs to do with Tozin except that she is very competitive and will sometimes get too hard on herself.

“She will come off the court sometimes and say she didn’t play well,” said Falter. “I remind her that she didn’t play well according to her standards. But to everyone else’s standards good lord she played super well.”

Tozin and two other Bruins are gearing up for another state title run in hopes of playing at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium, home of the US Open.

“I feel so privileged,” said Tozin. “I know my team does too to be able to have that experience to go last year. Be in that atmosphere even breath the same air like it was so cool.”

Tozin and fellow Lady Bruin Ella Hall will begin their journeys to Arthur Ashe on Wednesday, October 19th in the individual state qualifiers. Kylie Mariano and Elizabeth Norris will embark on the same path in the doubles state qualifiers the same day.