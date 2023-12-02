Boys Basketball

Brighton 70, Eastridge 60

Behind an explosive first half, the Bruins were able to run away and win the Al Masino tournament championship.

Brighton took an early 14-8 lead after the first quarter. The Bruin offense came alive in the second quarter as they took a commanding 38-23 lead into halftime.

Eastridge battled back in the third quarter to cut the deficit into the final frame. However, Brighton held on in the fourth quarter behind a few timely three-pointers from Grady Hopkin and Abram Levy.

Reggie Smith, Jr. earned Most Valuable Player of the tournament while Aksel Stanat made the All-Tournament team. Smith had 40 points in Brighton’s semifinal win over Rochester Academy.

Brighton (2-0) will take on Rush-Henrietta on Wednesday, December 6th while Eastridge (1-1) will face Canandaigua at home the same evening.

Brockport 69, Honeoye Falls-Lima 62

Brockport rallied in the second half to grab the MTAG tournament championship.

Honeoye Falls-Lima held a 29-24 lead after two quarters of play. However, the Blue Devils were able to fight back to grab their second win of the season.

For their next game, Brockport (2-0) will hit the road to take on Batavia on Wednesday, December 6th. Honeoye Falls-Lima (1-1) will look to get back on track at home against Athena on Wednesday as well.

Girls Basketball

Brighton 47, Brockport 45

In a close game down to the wire, Brighton held on to win the Katie Sweeting Tournament.

Brighton senior forward Sadie Scott was named MVP of the tournament. Brighton’s Camryn Sloan made the All-Tournament team while Maeve Petitti and Lydia Childs also earned the honors.

Brighton (2-0) will host Victor on Tuesday, December 5th while Brockport (1-1) will take on Mendon at home the same night.