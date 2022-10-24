Bruins will take on top-seeded Fairport on Thursday

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton field hockey team avenged an earlier loss in the regular season to take down East Rochester/Gates Chili 6-1 in the Class A quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Bruins, who lost to #4 ER/GC 4-1 on September 20th, led 2-0 at the half thanks to goals by Avery Coke and Inez Van Keken.

Brighton got another goal from Melinda Lazenby to extend the lead to 3-0 early in the third quarter.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Samara Skully gave ER/GC hope, scoring her team’s first goal to make it 3-1 heading to the fourth quarter.

But Coke forced a turnover early in the final frame and turned it into a goal to squash any chances of a comeback. She scored two of Brighton’s three goals in the fourth quarter to complete her hat trick.

Brighton will take on top-seeded Fairport on Thursday night. In the regular season, it was actually the underdog Bruins winning 1-0 in their lone matchup on October 17th.