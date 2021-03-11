Breton’s phenomenal save advances Churchville-Chili, Victor and Pittsford to meet in final

Saints will take on Penfield in the Class B championship

Churchville-Chili 1, Irondequoit 0

After nearly 45 minutes of action, the Saints had grinded out a 1-0 lead over Irondequoit thanks to Adam Polito’s second period goal.

But with 42 seconds, Irondequoit’s Eli Velepec had a wide open net to send the Eagles and Saints to overtime. Churchville-Chili goalie Ethan Breton had other ideas.

Breton dove back across the net and flailed up his glove just in time to make the game-saving stop. It was one of 30 on the night as Breton recorded his 10th shutout of the year to send Churchville-Chili to the championship game. His second and third biggest saves came just thirty seconds earlier as he made two big stops on an Eagles breakaway.

Churchvill-Chili will take on Penfield in the Class B championship game after the Patriots defeated Canandaigua 5-1.

Pittsford 3, Gates/Wayne/EI/Wheatland 0

The Panthers ignored the naysayers doubting the team that snuck in as the eighth seed in Class A, and silenced them in the first period.

All three goals were scored in the first frame, and the second two came in the final two minutes. The first was scored at 13:05, Jack Powers setting up Lucas Procious from behind the net for the top-shelf snipe. Powers picked up a second assist at 14:30, as Noah Caputo routed his deflection.

Goaltender Ryan Grainey stopped every shot Gates sent his way, recording the shutout to head into Saturday’s Class A championship game.

Victor 8, Hilton 5

The Blue Devils struck early and often as Victor went in front 4-2 after the first period and never looked back as they defeated the Cadets 8-5.

Cal Lambert netted a hat-trick, Alex Parton scored twice, and Ben Weingart, Sam Moore, and Andrew Haugh each netted a goal to power the Blue Devils offense.

The Blue Devils and Panthers will face-off for the Class A championship on Saturday at 2:00 at Rochester Ice Arena.