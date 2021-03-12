Boys basketball semis turn into rout-fest

Class AA

(1)Victor 67, (4)Rush-Henrietta 49

Dan Dickens made three third quarter three pointers to key an 18-0 run that gave the Blue Devils control of a tight game. Victor cruised to the home semifinal win from there.

Dickens finished with a team high 19 points. Connor Williams added 16 on his birthday.

Jalen House led the Royal Comets with 13 points.

Victor has won eight straight and improved to 11-1.

R-H ended their season at 8-6.

(2)Gates Chili 79, (3)Aquinas

The Spartans showed what champions are made of, outscoring the Lil’ Irish 49-28 in the second and third quarters of the Class AA semifinal.

It was a total team effort throughout as four players scored in double digits for Gates Chili, headlined by Adam Williams with 25 points. Jack Bleier scored a team-high 18 points for Aquinas, while Damarius Owens scored 15.

The Spartans will play for Gates Chili’s third ever sectional championship on Saturday against top seeded Blue Devils in the Class AA title game. Tip off is 6 p.m at Victor.

Class A1

(3)Irondequoit 61, (2)Thomas 51

Keenan Robertson scored a team-high 20 points as the Eagles soared to victory over the No. 2 Titans.

The middle quarters were good to Irondequoit, outscoring Thomas 35-17.

The Eagles offense had three other scorers in double digits as well. Ryan Heath and Jahleel Davis each added 12 points, and Rowan McGwin scored 10. The game-high 22 points belonged to Jackson Kulik, which included five three-point field goals.

Irondequoit has won eight straight games and are now 11-2.

The Titans lost twice to the Eagles and beat everyone else to finish the year at 10-2.

(1)Mendon 81, (4)Leadership 63

Luke Hoyser led four players in double digits with 19 points as Mendon jumped out to a big lead on Leadership early and never let the Lions back in the game.

Jacob Shadders was just behind Hoyser with 18 points. Jackson Green nipped just behind Shadders with 17. Caleb Lewis blew the number sequence fun, but still had a solid game with 15 points.

Mendon doubled up Leadership 46-23 after the first half and, essentially held serve from there.

Maurice McKinney topped Leadership with 18 points. Khalid Ortiz-Price had 12 points all in the second half, all on three pointers.

The Vikings and Irondequoit Eagles will meet in the Class A1 final Saturday, 5pm at Mendon. Pittsford will be looking for revenge after Irondequoit knocked the Vikings out of sectionals last season in the semifinals.

Class A2

(1)East 80, (4)Athena 60

Justus Ross-Simmons had 19 points, including 15 in the second half, to pace the top seeded Eagles in a comfortable semifinal win over Athena Thursday night in Rochester.

Damani Barley and Darren Blocker Jr. each finished with 17 points. Kai McCullough chipped in with 16, including three three-pointers.

East led by 11 at the half and doubled that lead to 22 after three quarters. There was no more drama from there.

Austin Brown led all scorers with 20 points for the Trojans. Trashawn Jackson-Smith added 16.

It was the 5th win in a row for East as their record climbed to 12-2.

Athena closed their year at 8-4.

(7)Honeoye Falls-Lima 58, (6)Eastridge 40

The Lancers and Cougars appeared to be headed for a tight finish as the two teams were tied at 24 with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter. But from that point on, it was all HF-L as the Cougars advanced to the sectional title game with an 18-point win.

HF-L made a bucket at the end of the second quarter and knocked down multiple three-pointers as part of a 12-2 run. The defending sectional champs didn’t have enough firepower as the Cougars locked them down to just 16 points in the second half.

That’s the third straight win for Honeoye Falls. They are now 9-4. Eastridge heads to the offseason after an 8-5.

The Cougars will take on East for all the Class A2 marbles in Rochester at 6pm Saturday.