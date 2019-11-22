Boys basketball refs, Section V reach agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There will be no boys basketball postponements.

Thursday night, Board 60 — which oversees the boys basketball referees — agreed to the latest proposal from Section Five.

An official ratification is needed and a schedule of referees must be created, but the Section Five boys basketball season is expected to go on as scheduled.

There are no details available as to the particulars of the agreement. Board 60 wanted more control of game assignments for their members and improved security.

The Section Five boys season opens Friday when Lyons hosts Harley Allendale Columbia. There is a smattering of games next week with the schedule picking up a bit for the first time next Friday.