Both Webster girls lacrosse teams advance to Class B quarterfinals

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The No. 7 Warriors and the No. 8 Titans are moving on to the Section V Class B quarterfinals after big wins across town on Tuesday night.

Schroeder defeated No. 10 Brockport 19-1, scoring seven goals in the first ten minutes of play. They did not allow the Blue Devils to score until late in the second half. Later this week, they will face the No. 2 Victor Blue Devils in the Class B quarterfinals.

Thomas topped No. 9 Churchville-Chili 18-8 in a hard fought match at home. The Titans will face Class B’s top-seed Canandaigua in the next round.