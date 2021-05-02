Bloomfield, Finney win girls volleyball titles

C.G. Finney celebrates their Class D3 sectional title, defeating Notre Dame-Batavia in four sets. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Class C2- (2) Bloomfield 3, (1) LeRoy 0

In a battle of undefeated teams, the Bloomfield Bombers won their first sectional title since 2013 with a straight-set win over LeRoy.

The Bombers took the first set 25-21 and followed that up with a 25-14 win in the second.

Winning a sectional title is never easy, especially against an undefeated team, and the Knights fought back hard in the third.

But the Bombers were able to weather the charge and escape with a 29-27 win and raise the sectional brick.

Class D3- (1) C.G. Finney 3, (3) Notre Dame-Batavia 1

The Finney Falcons captured their first sectional title since 2017, taking the D3 title in four sets over Notre Dame-Batavia.

The Falcons came out strong, taking the first two sets 25-18 and 25-11.

In the third, the Lady Irish showed resiliency, grinding out a 26-24 victory.

Finney bounced right back with a dominating fourth set which ended with a 25-11 victory and a sectional title.

Sarina Pasquantonio was named tournament MVP for the Falcons.