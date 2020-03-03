BK, Penfield set for a sectional final rematch

For the second year in a row, it’ll be Penfield vs. Bishop Kearney for all the Class AA marbles. Both schools fended off surprising challenges early, but won with fairly comfortable final scores.

Kearney won the title game last year and won the regular season with Penfield this season by a score of 56-44.

(1)Penfield 53, (4)Mercy 38

Jessica Rinere, Haley Emmick and Elisa Faklaris all scored a dozen points as the Patriots fought off Mercy in a tough Class AA semifinal at Webster Schroeder Monday night.

The Patriots led 21-18 at the half and scored eight of their 21 in the final 90 seconds of the 2nd quarter. Emma Blumenstock hit a corner 3 to help trigger a 9-2 and give the Patriots some breathing space.

Mercy never got too far behind in the period. Holly Bagley hit an impressive and-1 layup and the Monarchs scored the final four points of the third to trail only 34-29 after 24 minutes.

However, Penfield opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run that needed only two minutes to happen. Faklaris scored five of the nine points, including a three that felt like a dagger even with six minutes left to play.

Emmick added 14 rebounds to go with her 12 points.

Penfield is now 20-2. Mercy finished their year at 17-6.

(3)Kearney 68, (7)Victor 40

Taylor Norris had 26 points with ten rebounds while Saniaa Wilson added 20 and 13 as the frontcourt duo outscored Victor by themselves in the Class AA semifinal opener at Schroeder.

Kearney qualified for their 10th straight sectional final.

The Blue Devils weren’t expect to put up much of a fight, but they had BK’s attention in the first half. Victor was within three late in the 2nd quarter before the Kings ran off nine straight to close the half and take a 32-20 lead to the locker room.

The Kings opened the second half on a 13-6 spurt and were in firm control from there. Marianna Freeman also scored ten points for Kearney.

Bishop Kearney is now 19-3 and 6-0 against Section Five teams. Victor closed their season at 12-11.

The title game is set for an 8pm tip on Friday at Gates-Chili High School.