Rowe led the Lady Kings in scoring in both of their state final four wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our final Player of the Week for the Section V winter sports season may have been our easiest decision of the year.

Aniya Rowe led the Bishop Kearney girls basketball team in scoring in both their state semifinal and championship game wins.

The sophomore had 27 points on Friday in their win against Corning-Painted Post and had 20 points against Baldwin in the title game.

The Lady Kings were the lone girls basketball state champs, with Avoca/Prattsburgh winning on the boys side.

Rowe will lead a dangerous BK team next year, with only senior Kaia Goode graduating from the starting lineup.