ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a rematch of last year’s Class AA championship game, Bishop Kearney proved to be too much once again for Fairport as the Kings won 64-58.

Bishop Kearney led 38-30 at the half, surviving a three-point barrage from Fairport’s Bella Pucci, who hit four triples in the frame.

The Kings built their lead up to 15 points in the third quarter, but the Red Raiders fought back to trail just 49-41 heading into the fourth.

Bishop Kearney’s lead got down to three points but they would not be denied as they were able to come away with the victory.

Caydence Hadley led the way for the Kings, scoring 21 points with 17 rebounds and four blocks. Asia Wilson added 15 points, Klarissa Goode had 13 points and seven assists, and Amaia Jackson had ten points, four assists, six rebounds, and four steals.

Ella Meabon led the way for the Red Raiders, netting 23 points.

Last year, Bishop Kearney defeated 58-52 in the sectional championship game on their way to a state title.

The Kings (1-2) notched their first win of the year after losing two games to teams from Pennsylvania. Bishop Kearney will travel to Mercy on Thursday, December 22nd.

Fairport (5-2) will look to bounce back om Tuesday, December 20th as they host Cicero-North Syracuse.