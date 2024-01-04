Girls basketball

Bishop Kearney 58, Aquinas 44

The Lady Kings jumped out to a double digit lead in the 1st half and never looked back as they handed Aquinas their 2nd consecutive loss.

Bishop Kearney led 17-8 after the first quarter behind nine points from Allie Hall. In the next eight minutes of play, Asia Wilson made her presence felt with 12 points to extend the lead to 33-23 into halftime.

Hall led all scorers with 18 points while Wilson pitched in 16 points. Klarissa Goode was right behind with 15 points for the Lady Kings.

For Aquinas, Molly O’Toole had a team-high 13 points. Loren Green and Ajaya Orr each scored nine points.

In their next outing, Bishop Kearney (4-2) will travel to Hornell on Tuesday, January 9th. Aquinas (5-2) will look to get back on track at Sacred Heart on Saturday, January 6th.

Mercy 54, Gananda 46

Mercy defended homecourt to hand Gananda their first loss of the season.

Mercy (4-4) will face a stiff test in their next game when they host East on Saturday, January 6th. Gananda (5-1) will head back home to take on Wellsville the same day.