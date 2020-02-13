Bishop Kearney girls, Mercy pick up big wins over sectional opponents

Bishop Kearney rallied from a ten-point deficit in the second quarter and held Penfield to 13 points in the second half, as the Kings defeated previously once-beaten Patriots 56-44.

Taylor Norris scored 14 points and 12 rebounds for Kearney, while Marianna Freeman, Kaia Goode and Camille Wright also scored double digits.

Mercy secured their fifteenth win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Aquinas 59-34. Emily Tabone led all scorers with 17 points for the Monarchs, while Chanel Alexander netted 15 points for the Li’l Irish.