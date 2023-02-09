Boys Basketball

Batavia 96, Athena 91

Ja’Vin McFollins made eight three-pointers and scored 30 points as the Blue Devils survived a furious rally by the Trojans to net a big win.

McFollins made six of his threes in the first half, powering Batavia to a 42-36 lead at the break.

That lead extended to 14 points as the Blue Devils pulled in front 74-60 with 5:34 remaining in the game.

The Trojans then went on a 13-2 run in less than two minutes, making it a 76-73 game with less than four minutes to play.

Batavia’s lead got down to as few as two points down the stretch, but they got the clutch baskets when they needed to, handing the Trojans just their third loss of the season.

Four other Blue Devils joined McFollins in double figures. Sawyer Siverling and Carter McFollins both scored 18 points, Cam McClinnic has 13 points while Rashawd Christie netted twelve.

Zee Johnson had a monster game for the Trojans, scoring 44 points in the losing effort. He made seven three-pointers and scored 17 in the fourth quarter to fuel Athena’s comeback. Khorie Reaves scored 22 points and Connor Osier put up eleven points.

Batavia (14-4) will look for their third straight win as they host HF-L on Friday. Athena (15-3), who had an eight-game winning streak snapped, will try and bounce back against Irondequoit on Friday in a battle of the two teams atop the Class A1 standings.

Hilton 91, Gates Chili 80

A balanced scoring attack powered the Cadets to a senior night victory over the Spartans.

Ben Sneddon had a team-high 19 points as eight different players scored at least seven points for Hilton.

The Cadets jumped out to an early 21-12 lead after the first quarter, a margin that the Spartans were unable to overcome.

Michael Whelehan scored twelve points, John Bianchi and Macalum Emrich both had ten, Brady Gerig and Luke Simonelli each netted nine, James Capellupo had eight points, and Tomthy Graziano had seven points. Ben Cronk and Matthew Reed also found the scorebook during their senior night.

Kani Mitchem did all he could to keep the Spartans in the game. He scored 36 points, 27 coming in the second half. Anthony DiCesare scored 21 points for the Spartans, while Jonathan Vance had twelve.

Hilton (6-11) has won three of its last four games and will host Fairport on Saturday afternoon. Gates Chili (6-12) will host Schroeder on Friday night.