BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle of teams ranked top-five in the state, Batavia Notre Dame United earned an impressive win, taking down Pittsford 3-1.

BND United got the scoring started in the first period as Ivan Milovidov sniped in a beautiful power-play goal to give his team a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers answered in the second period, as Griffin Rizzi sent a one-timer over to David Pollard who ripped it in the back of the net. BND answered with just 11 seconds remaining in the period as Brady Johnson’s wrister gave his team a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

After a physical third period, BND United got an insurance goal with less than four minutes to play as Jameson Motyka slapped home a power-play goal to give his team a 3-1 lead.

Rhys Tanner made 16 saves in the win. Aden Brown stopped 26 shots in the loss for the Panthers.

After falling to Williamsville East in their second game of the season, Batavia Notre Dame (12-1) has racked up 11 straight wins, outscoring their opponents 60-13 in that span. BND United is 7-0 against Section V teams this year and is ranked 4th in the latest NYSSWA Division II rankings.

The rest of their schedule sets up favorably for them, with six of their remaining seven games at home, including a showdown with top-ranked Schroeder on Saturday, January 20th. BND will be in action next on Thursday, January 18th against Victor.

Pittsford (8-2-1) had their nine-game unbeaten streak snapped with the loss. The Panthers, ranked second in the state Division I rankings, will play against Canandaigua on Tuesday, January 16th at Blue Cross Arena.