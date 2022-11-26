The Blue Devils end their playoff run with a 12-1 record

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Devils magical playoff run came to an end Saturday afternoon by the hands of Maine-Endwell (IV) 61-20. The state semifinal matchup took place Union-Endicott high school in the Binghamton area.

Maine-Endwell, the defending Class B state champions, scored the first 28 points of the game with six different Spartans scoring in the contest.

Spartan running back Aidan McHugh led the way with three touchdowns to go along with 139 rushing yards. Vincent Mancini added 61 yards on the yard and two scores.

Senior Blue Devil Aidan Anderson collected 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Batavia ends their season with a 12-1 record.