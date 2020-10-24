Batavia earns shutout win, Cal-Mum and Pavilion/York play to a tie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Batavia topped Greece Olympia to move to 4-1, while Caledonia-Mumford and Pavilion/York played to a 1-1 tie.

Batavia 3, Greece Olympia 0

The first goal of the game was a beauty as Dima Havens unleashed a cannon from 40 yards away that sailed over the keeper’s head and into the net for a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, Ayden McFollins delivered a great free kick from the opposite side of the field which Colin Dunn was able to bury for the 2-0 lead. Nick Grover scored late for the Blue Devils as they moved to 4-1 on the season.

Caledonia-Mumford 1, Pavilion/York 1

There were no goals scored in the field of play as Cal-Mum and Pavilion/York’s matchup ended in a 1-1 tie. With the first half winding down, Kyan Tiede hit a perfect free kick that tipped the goalie’s fingers and sailed in the net for the only goal of the half.

Just four minutes in to the second half, the Red Raiders earned a penalty and Sebastian Kresge picked his spot to tie it up.

Neither team was able to score the rest of the way as Evan Amberger and Nathan Howard were both strong in net.