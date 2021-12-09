Batavia boys basketball takes down HF-L in season opener

Carter McFollins' 19 points leads the way for Batavia in their season opening win over HF-L

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Devils got an impressive road win in their season opener defeating HF-L 67-58.

After leading by one after the first quarter, Batavia had a big second quarter outscoring the Cougars 20-10. Carter McFollins scored nine of his 19 points in the third quarter helping the Blue Devils take a 55-40 lead heading into the fourth.

Rashawd Christie chipped in 15 points while his teammate Javin McFollins added 13 points. JT Killenbec was the leading scorer for HF-L with 25 points.

Batavia’s next game will be at home against Athena on Wednesday, December 15th. HF-L will face Mendon in their next game on Wednesday, December 15th as well.

