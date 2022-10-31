Braves senior has been unstoppable for top-ranked team in the state

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — Lee Hartke of Avon boys soccer shined bright in a historic win for the Braves, scoring two goals in Saturday’s Class C1 championship game win.

The top-seeded Braves defeated Williamson 3-0 to give Avon their first sectional title in program history.

Hartke and the Braves have been unstoppable this year. Avon is 19-0 with a 70-3 goal differential and is number one in the state in Class C.

The senior has scored 30 goals this year, the third most in Section V.

Avon will take on Class C2 champion Red Creek on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:45 p.m. in Canandaigua for the right to go to the state tournament.