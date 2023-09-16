Chris Thompson ran for a 75-yard touchdown and threw for another score in Avon’s win over Oakfield-Alabama/Elba. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Section V Football

Avon 13, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 7

Chris Thompson’s 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter clinched a close victory for Avon against the defending Class D champs.

Avon struck late in the first quarter when Thompson connected with Kalman Dolgos on a 31-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Aggies answered with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Armbrewster to Shaun Alexander. However, the extra point was blocked making it 7-6.

Both defenses were strong throughout the game, keeping the score at 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

O-A/E drove into Avon’s red zone midway through the fourth quarter, but a Wesley Farley tackle on fourth and long gave Avon the ball back.

On the very next play, Thompson gave his team some breathing room as he followed his blockers and took it 75 yards for a rushing touchdown. The extra point was no good, however, the Avon defense never let the Aggies threaten again to secure the win.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, who is ranked third in the initial NYSSWA rankings, was playing without star quarterback Bodie Hyde. The senior injured his knee in last week’s win against York/Pavilion.

The game was a rematch of the 2021 Class D Championship Game which O-A/E won 26-21.

Avon (2-1) will travel to Geneseo/Mount Morris on Friday, September 22nd. The Aggies (2-1) will try and bounce back when they host Notre Dame-Batavia on the same evening.

Churchville-Chili 41, Wilson 14

Eric Neal’s 98-yard pick-six changed the game for Churchville-Chili, leading to a comfortable victory for the Saints.

Midway through the third quarter, Wilson was driving down 14-7. The Wildcats got near the goal line looking for the go-ahead score when Neal took an interception nearly the length of the field to give his team a 21-7 lead.

Ricky Lagares scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Saints on offense.

Churchville-Chili (2-1) will host Brockport on Friday, September 22nd. Wilson (1-2) will travel to Gates Chili on the same night.