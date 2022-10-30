HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Avon boys soccer team continued its dominance this season with a 3-0 win over Williamson in the Class C1 championship game. The win gives the Braves their first sectional title in school history.

The Braves got rolling in the first half thanks to two goals from leading scorer Lee Hartke, his 29th and 30th of the season. The first goal was assisted by Dominic Patti and the second by Austin Lattuca.

Avon extended their lead eight minutes into the second half when Lattuca popped in a loose ball that was sent in by a cross from Josh Harter.

Christopher Kashorek kept a clean sheet for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

Avon is ranked number one in the state and is 19-0 on the season with a 70-3 goal differential.

They will take on Red Creek in the Class C crossover game, who defeated Bolivar-Richburg 1-0 in the C2 title game.

In Class B action on Saturday, Livonia defeated Hornell in the B1 championship game while Bishop Kearney/Chesterton took down Penn Yan 2-1.