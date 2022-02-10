Avoca/Prattsburgh 82, Lyons 79

In a battle of #1 teams in the latest state rankings, Class D’s Avoca/Prattsburgh topped Class C’s Lyons 82-79 at a game played at Victor High School.

The matchup of undefeated teams got off to a fast-paced start, which would continue throughout the game. Sawyer Devoe, Hayden Abbott, and Pacey Hopkins each scored six points in the first quarter to give A/P a 22-16 lead. In the second, Jacob Sides of Lyons scored nine of his game-high 31 points to cut A/P’s lead to 40-38 at the half.

Lyons’ CyQuire Norvell picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter which sent him to the bench, but his teammates stepped up to make the score 58-57 A/P heading into the fourth quarter.

The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter, with Caleb Johnson hitting a three-pointer with just under two minutes remaining to put A/P in the lead by a 76-75 margin, which they would never relinquish. Sides had 15 of his team’s 22 points in the quarter as he tried to keep Lyons i in the game.

Hopkins had a team-high 23 points while Devoe had 20. Macoy Putnam scored seven with a career-high 16 assists.

For Lyons, JC Walker tallied 23 points as he and Sides combined for 54 points. Jaiden Lopez had thirteen points, hitting three second-half three-pointers, while Tony Pierre added ten points. Jaylen Battle left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury after he landed awkwardly after making a block.

Avoca/Prattsburgh (17-0) will look to close out its regular season undefeated when they host Andover/Whitesville on Thursday while Lyons (16-1) will look to bounce back on Friday night on the road at Gananda.

Mendon 85, Eastridge 74

In a battle of one-loss teams and the top-two ranked teams in Class A for Section V, the Vikings earned a statement win over the Lancers.

Mendon capped off a strong first quarter with a Jackson Green buzzer-beater from just inside half court to lead 26-14. The Eastridge defense stepped up in the second, holding Mendon to just thirteen points in the second quarter to pull the margin to 39-31 heading into halftime.

However, the Vikings came out strong in the third quarter, opening on a 15-4 run. Mendon’s lead got up to as many as 21 points as they eased into victory from there.

Caleb Lewis scored 21 points for Mendon while Jackson Green had 21 points. Emmanuel Leftenant scored 24 points, including a third-quarter buzzer-beater, while Manny Torres had 21 points.

NYSSWA #7 Mendon (17-1) will next be in action for their Rainbow Classic matchup against Sutherland on Saturday at the University of Rochester. #14 Eastridge (15-2) will travel to Honeoye Falls-Lima on the same night.