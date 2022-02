This Monday’s Player of the Week is a senior who got to live every basketball player’s dream.

Athena’s James Reaves, Jr. hit a shot from near half court to beat the buzzer and Sutherland on Sunday.

It capped a 26 point performance for the Trojan star. Reaves also scored 24 in the first Athena game last week (that ended in a two point loss against an elite Eastridge team).

That’s good enough to be our player of the week.