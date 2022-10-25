Athena handed Wayne their first loss of the season

(8) Athena 4, (1) Wayne 0

The Trojans pulled off a major upset knocking off the top-seeded Eagles and them their first loss of the season.

Wayne held a perfect 16-0 record before the Class A quarterfinal loss to Athena.

Midway through the first half, Julian Montagliano took on the Wayne defense by himself to score the first of the game. With two minutes remaining in the frame, James Borrelli scored off a cross from Landon Ambeau to give Athena a 2-0 lead.

Just four minutes after the break, Montagliano found the back of the net for his second goal of the game. In the 72nd minute, Aiden Ambeau scored off a penalty kick to extend the lead to 4-0.

Athena advanced to the Class A semifinal and will take on fourth-seeded Sutherland on Friday, October 28th at Gates Chili high school at 7:30pm.

(2) Thomas 2, (7) Aquinas 1

The Titans rallied behind two second half goals to move onto the Class A semifinals. The Titans had not advanced to a sectional semifinal since 2019 when they were in Class AA.

13 minutes into the action, Nicola Costa scored off a pass from Ali Shabani to give Aquinas a 1-0 lead. In the 43rd minute, Caleb Jones re-directed a goal in off an assists from Cole Hastings to tie the game at 1.

Four minutes later, Cory Jarvis delivered the go-ahead goal to put the Titans on top.

Thomas will face third-seeded Spencerport on Friday, October 28th at Gates Chili high school at 5pm.