Khorie Reaves scores 15 in the fourth quarter to lead the Trojans past East

Boys Basketball

Athena 65, East 58

The Trojans stormed back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to emerge victorious in a battle of unbeaten. Each team entered the game second in their respective classes in the NYSSWA rankings; Athena in AA and East in A.

The Eagles got out to an 11-2 start and carried that momentum for most of the game. They led 19-9 after the first quarter, 35-22 at halftime, and 49-37 entering the fourth quarter. Keysean Leonard had 21 of his game-high 25 points in the first three quarters to lead the Eagles.

However, the game turned around for the Trojans in the fourth quarter. Athena started the frame on an 8-0 run to trail just 49-45. After East answered with a three-pointer, the Trojans pulled away with a 13-0 run to take their first lead of the game which they would never relinquish.

Khorie Reaves had a team-high 21 points for the Trojans, 15 coming in the decisive fourth quarter. Zee Johnson had 15 points with Connor Osier scoring 13.

Micah Johnson had 11 points, joining Leonard in double figures for the Eagles.

Athena (11-0) will hit the road to take on Sutherland on Wednesday, January 17th. East (10-1) will try and bounce back when they host Edison Tech on the same evening.

Rush-Henrietta 67, Mendon 54

Jalen Taggart had a game-high 31 points to lead the Royal Comets back above .500.

Rush-Henrietta led for most of the game, building their lead to as much as 11 in the third quarter.

But the Vikings fought back and made it a three-point game, trailing 53-30 with 3:30 to play.

However, the Royal Comets stood strong, scoring the next six points to build their lead back up to nine and secure the win.

Taggart started his afternoon strong, netting 10 of his 31 points in the first quarter. Graylin Strong joined him in double figures, scoring 11 points.

Michael Bishoping paced the Vikings with 22 points, while Cayden Rathnam had nine points.

Rush-Henrietta (6-5) will head to Fairport for a rivalry matchup on Friday, January 19th. Mendon (7-4) will visit Brockport on Wednesday, January 17th.

Avon 86, Rochester Academy Charter School 68

Avon earned an impressive road victory to move to 12-0 on the season.

Avon led 38-28 at the half and increased their lead to 58-45 heading into the fourth quarter. Their sharp shooting prevented any sort of a comeback by the Chargers to secure the win.

Avon (12-0) will host Lyons on Tuesday, January 16th. RACS (4-8) will travel to Eugenio Maria DeHostos Charter School on Friday, January 19th.