GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Wrianna Hudson scored two second-half goals to help Athena pull away from Brighton 5-2.

Early in the first half, Julie Welling found the back of the net to put the Trojans up 1-0.

Later in the half, Maggie Cregan scored for Brighton to tie the game up at 1-1. She would finish with two goals on the day.

Athena keeper Emilee Montagliano recorded 17 saves in the contest.

Athena moves to 10-4 on the year while Brighton falls to 11-3.