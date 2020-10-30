Athena freshman dominating Section V, competing with best in the country

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) —When you watch Greece Athena’s Wrianna Hudson play for the first time, there’s a pretty typical reaction.

“I was just like- wow, who is this kid and where did she come from,” says Athena senior captain Angelina Soeffing.

The 6’2” forward is just a freshman and is Monroe County’s leading goal scorer. She’s tallied 12 goals in six games, she’s found the back of the net every game she’s played, and already has three hat tricks on the season. The game just comes naturally for her.

When I play soccer I kind of think of nothing else,” Hudson says. “It’s just me and the field.”

“You can’t create a person that is her size with her speed out on the field,” says her head coach, Jeremiah Bergan. “There is no one like her that I have seen at the women’s level.”

Hudson’s prowess is known far beyond Rochester. She’s gotten the attention of U.S. Soccer and last year was one of 72 at her age level across the country to compete in the organization’s Florida training camp. Excelling at these types of events let her know she really belonged.

“College coaches and other coaches were contacting me,” said Hudson. “That’s when I realized I was doing really well and I could make it as a soccer player.”

Hudson’s towering 6’2” height is not just rare at the Section V-level, it’s rare at any level. Last year’s US Women’s National Team didn’t feature a single-player that tall. A team she hopes to be on one day herself.

“I always just think about myself playing in those circumstances and I just always dream about being that good to the point where I can play in the World Cup and the professional game,” said Bergan.

“I very much see her playing one day at the highest level,” said Bergan. “You can’t ignore Wrianna Hudson.”

So just watch her play once and you’ll realize why you’ll be hearing about her in the future.