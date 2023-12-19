ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a premier showdown of two of the top teams in Section V, Athena took down Monroe thanks to a strong start and an even better finish, winning 84-66.

Both teams entered unbeaten and the Trojans jumped out to a 13-0 start. However, the Red Jackets battled back as they trailed just 20-14 and 39-33 at the half.

They continued to chip away at Athena’s lead, cutting it to a 46-44 game in the third quarter. However, that’s when the Trojans pulled away for good. Athena ended the third on a 19-7 run to lead 65-51 heading into the fourth quarter.

Monroe hung around but never got the deficit back to single digits.

Athena’s five starters netted all of their points. Khorie Reves had 24 points, Zee Johnson had 22 points, I’zayah Reaves netted 18, Connor Osier tallied 12, while I’Zick Reaves added 8.

Monroe was led by William McKinney and Tajmir Mullins who each had 16 points. DaiQuon McKinney added 12 points while Marcus Freeman had 11.

Athena (5-0) will travel to Franklin on Thursday, December 21st while Monroe (5-1) will head to School of the Arts on Wednesday, December 20th.