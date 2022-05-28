Connor Osier had a day at the plate with a home run and three RBIs

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Behind a four run 4th inning, Athena took down Mendon 6-3 to advance to the Class A2 sectional title game.

The Trojans went into the 4th inning trailing 3-2. Connor Osier got things started with a loud RBI double to right to tie the game up at 3. Later in the inning, Alexander Englert hit a RBI single up the middle to put the Trojans on top 4-3 where they never looked back.

Terrence Kurtz had a good outing on the mound for Athena going six innings with eight strikeouts. Osier went 3-for-3 on the day with a home run and three RBI. Englert finished his day at the plate going 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI.

Athena will face Sutherland on Tuesday, May 31st at Monroe Community College.