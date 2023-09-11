Senior did it all, scoring six touchdowns for the Titans

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Arcadia’s Deshaun McClemmon did it all for the Titans, scoring six touchdowns to lead Arcadia to a dramatic 39-38 victory over Spencerport.

The senior finishes with two rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, a kick return touchdown, and a punt return touchdown.

McClemmon finished with 121 rushing yards on 19 carries and 80 receiving yards on four receptions. He also had eleven tackles on defense.

The Titans were down 32-13 early in the third quarter before McClemmon started working his magic, eluding a handful of defenders on many of his touchdowns. He tallied all of his team’s touchdowns.

His epic performance was more than enough to make him our Player of the Week.