IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Arcadia secured their third straight shutout win of the season defeating Irondequoit 1-0. The Titans have only allowed one goal through four games of play.

Eight minutes into the second half, Kee Bu Soy sent in a free kick which Ethan Cesario capitalized on and scored the only game of the contest.

Arcadia (4-0) will put their undefeated record on the line against a 4-1 Sutherland squad on Thursday, September 15th in Pittsford. Irondequoit (3-2) will look to get back in the win column at Athena the same evening.