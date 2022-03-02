Greece Arcadia and Newark were the big winners at the girls bowling sectionals on Wednesday. Both schools earned spots in the state tournament. Arcadia will be the Section Five large school rep while Newark gets the small school spot.

Both schools also won sectional titles.

Lizzy Anderson led the way for the Titans. She rolled six games all at 210 or better. Her 1322 total was the second best series of the day at any class and earned her a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Abbie Olmstead had the best day for the Reds, punctuated by a 268 in game five. Olmstead rolled a 1268 series. Teammates Natalie Kent (1257) and Emily Lang (1137) gave Newark the top three individual series at Class C. The 1241 pin advantage for the Reds over second place Wayne was, by far, the largest margin of victory.

The Class A title went to Fairport by 252 pins over Rush-Henrietta. MacKenzie Smolnik paced the Raiders with an 1101 six game series.

At Class D, Penn Yan won the title. Andy Kniffin averaged a 215 and fired a 1291 series to lead the Mustangs.

Athena’s Haley Grabowski had the best six-game individual score at 1345. She made a run at a perfect 300 in game five, but left a solid 10-pin to open the 10th frame after rolling strikes in her first nine frames.

Kniffin, Olmstead and Kent joined Grabowski and Anderson on the final All-Tournament team.

The final was postponed from mid-February after a snowstorm canceled all high school events that day.