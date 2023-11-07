Titans take second place in Class B

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Section V had a strong showing in the first-ever NYSPHSAA Game Day Cheerleading State Championships.

Greece Arcadia and Fairport both reached the finals in their respective classes.

The Titans finished second in Class B. The Red Raiders took third place in Class A.

Letchworth was Section V’s Class C representative and also had a solid performance, taking fifth place.

This is the first year that game day cheerleading has been a state sport. Competitive cheerleading is held in the winter.