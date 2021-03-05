Aquinas uses late push to sweep McQuaid

Owens and Bleier lead the Lil' Irish with 13 points each

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Basketball is a game of runs and Aquinas had the final one to top McQuaid 59-47 as the Lil’ Irish swept the season series.

Aquinas led 30-23 at the half, but the Knights came out hot off the gate with a 7-2 run that made it a 32-30 game.

Midway through the third, a Keith Warren bucket from the top of the key tied it up at 34 all. But Aquinas would answer with an 8-0 run of their own and ended up taking a 42-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

With 4:00 to play in the fourth, McQuaid was able to cut the deficit to just two points as a Joe Cairns jumper put the score at 44-42.

But Aquinas had the last laugh in the rivalry matchup. Wesley Henderson connected with Damarius Owens on an alley-oop and Jack Bleier hit a pair of jumpers to push Aquinas in front for good.

Owens and Bleier each led Aquinas with 13 points while Joe Cairns had a game-high 16 for McQuaid in a losing effort.