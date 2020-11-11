Aquinas upsets Thomas, Spencerport tops Irondequoit as playoffs begin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sectional action kicked-off in boys soccer and a night dominated by the favorites had a few upsets.

(6) Spencerport 3, (11) Irondequoit 0

After a scoreless first half, the Rangers finally broke through with three goals in the second half to top the Eagles.

Sujan Rajamohan scored in the 58th minute as he sprinted past the defense and fired one in. Vincent Ranieri notched a beautiful one-touch goal that screamed into the top right corner. Jacob Weiss would add another with less than ten minutes remaining to give the Rangers a 3-0 win.

(14) Aquinas 2, (3) Webster Thomas 1

Aquinas pulled off the upset, knocking off third-seeded Webster Thomas 2-1. Julian Distant’s long-distance goal from 45 yards out proved to be the difference with less than 17 minutes remaining.

Aquinas will take on Spencerport in the quarterfinals.