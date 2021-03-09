Aquinas, Schroeder, Penfield, Bishop Kearney open sectionals with wins

Class AA

(4) Webster Schroeder 55, (5) Mercy 52

The Warriors went on an 19-0 run second half run that flipped a 12 point deficit into a seven point lead and they held on from there for a mildly surprising quarterfinal win. The run started in the final minute of the third quarter and carried past the midway point of the fourth.

Mercy did close to within two points late and had the ball in the final 30 seconds, but could not tie.

Mariah Watkins led all scorers with 20 points for the Warriors. Anya Watkins and Lill Northrup added 10 apiece.

Libby McDonough topped four Monarchs in double figures with 19 points. Katie Whitaker, Caroline Murphy and Holly Bagley all chipped in with 10. The loss ends excellent four-year varsity careers for both Whitaker and Murphy. Both played in sectional finals the last three years.

Schroeder improves to 9-4 with the win. Mercy finished the season 9-4. The Warriors will face top seeded, but banged up Bishop Kearney in Wednesday’s semifinals.

(1) Bishop Kearney 63, (8) Victor 55

Top-seeded Bishop Kearney survived a challenge from eighth-seeded Victor to advanced to the semifinals. The Kings were without top post players Saniaa Wilson and Taylor Norris.

After the Lady Kings led 14-13 after the first quarter, a strong second put BK up 32-19 heading into halftime.

Victor kept in the game and got the lead down to 53-46 with 3:27 remaining on a Kaitlin Murphy jumper. Marianna Freeman responded with a three-pointer, three of her game-high 20 points.

The Blue Devils kept chipping away at the lead and eventually got it down to just four points with 32 seconds remaining as they trailed 59-55.

But Bishop Kearney hit their free throws down the stretch and Victor missed a few opportunities as the Lady Kings advanced with the eight-point win. The Kings will host Webster Schroeder Wednesday night in the semifinals.

(6) Penfield 60, (3) Fairport 48

Fairport pushed the Patriots, but could not overcome Penfield in the fourth quarter. The Raiders got as close as three points twice.

Penfield was led by Elisa Faklaris with 13 points and Haley Emmick scored ten.

Ella Meabon had the top scoring night with 20 points for the Red Raiders. Her season long running mate, Bella Pucci, also had a nice game with 17. Both are just sophomores. They will be back.

Penfield upped their record to 10-3. They will face the winner of (2)Gates-Chili and (7)Edison in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Fairport finished their year at 9-4.

Class A

(5) Aquinas 66, (4) East 61

Chanel Alexander led the Lil’ Irish with 30 points and Sophia Hartman added 20 points and 16 rebounds as Aquinas topped East in the quarterfinals of the Class A bracket.

Aquinas led 33-30 at the half and built their lead up to 50-43 when Shariona Blocker went coast-to-coast to cut the Lil’ Irish lead to just five points.

But Aquinas took any drama out of the game as they exploded on a 11-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Aquinas will take on top-seeded Pittsford Mendon who beat Churchville-Chili 60-32.