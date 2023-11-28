Li'l Irish use smothering press to pull away in the third quarter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mackie Terry had a game-high 32 points to lead Aquinas to a 92-61 win over Vertus in the first basketball game of the Section V season.

The Li’l Irish led just 41-32 at the half, but their press ignited in the third quarter as they outscored the Warriors 30-14 in the frame. Terry had 15 of his points in the third quarter alone.

Chris Leysath had 17 points, 15 rebounds, and five steals for Aquinas. Micah Anderson had 18 points, 14 coming in the first quarter. Christian McCullough added 12 points.

Talhah Ali led Vertus with 15 points while Reginald Pough and Dah’mere Brown each had 14 points.

Aquinas is in the new Class AAA this season, which was added in several NYSPHSAA sports starting this season. Rush-Henrietta, UPrep, McQuaid, Franklin, Fairport, Edison Tech, and the Li’l Irish make up Section V’s largest class in boys basketball this season. Vertus is in Class A.

Aquinas (1-0) will take on the Park School from the Buffalo area on Friday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. Vertus (0-1) will take host Northstar Christian on the same evening.